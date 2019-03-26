Investigators determined a fire that heavily damaged a multifamily housing complex Saturday morning in Solvang was started by “careless discarding of smoking materials,” according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Six residents of the building in the 500 block of North Alisal Road were displaced by the fire that heavily damaged rooms on two stories of the structure, and fire officials said the American Red Cross is helping them with accommodations.
County Fire units were called to the location a few minutes before 10 a.m. and arrived to find flames pouring from a couple of the building’s windows.
Firefighters began a search for anyone still inside as they launched an interior attack on the fire, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for the County Fire Department.
All the residents were already out of the building, and no injuries were reported, he said.
Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly to prevent the fire from spreading through the rest of the building.