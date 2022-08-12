Nancy Crawford’s company, Care Connection Transport Services, which provides medical transportation services, celebrated its move to larger quarters with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Thursday.
Chamber members gathered in front of 2003 Preisker Lane, Suite A, in the Gateway Business Park, first to sign a red ribbon and then to watch the ribbon be cut with giant scissors.
Afterwards, about 60 Chamber members enjoyed a Mexican buffet, drinks, raffle prizes and lively networking opportunities that were part of the Chamber’s regular monthly mixer.
Passionate about the healthcare field since her late teens, Crawford founded Care Connection Transport Services in 2019. She said she was concerned about medical patients having access to appropriate, reasonably priced transportation options.
Her company provides essential, non-emergency medical transportation services for ambulatory, wheelchair, bed-bound, and behavioral health clients. This is especially useful for hospital discharges. Crawford’s success can be measured by the fact that last year, the company completed more than 12,000 trips.
Her vehicles travel all around town, stopping at places like hospitals, doctors’ offices, surgery centers, kidney dialysis providers and physical therapy facilities. It is not unusual for Care Connection to take patients to the Bay Area, Los Angeles, or even out of state.
Crawford oversees a fleet of eight transport vehicles, 25 employees, and an office (one vehicle, one driver) in Oxnard.
Care Connection is a service for patients who may need to be on a gurney or in a wheelchair during transport, but who do not require access to supplies like oxygen and IVs that are available in ambulances.
Crawford’s career in health care services began as a teenager. Not only was she enrolled in Hancock’s CNA program (waiting for a spot in the regular nursing program), but at the same time she was a driver for a small mom-and-pop operation called Coast-to-Coast, that transported workmans comp applicants to doctors appointments. Crawford later bought the company from the owners when they retired.
Her goal was to get her RN designation and maybe a degree in nursing.
But fate stepped in, in the guise of an Air Force airman stationed at Vandenberg AFB. Crawford got married and moved to Texas with her husband, where the lure of a career in health care took her to a job in health insurance.
Unbeknownst to her, she was accumulating practical experience and invaluable knowledge that would help her launch her company.
There was, however, another detour in her quest to be involved in the health care industry. Her husband was transferred to South Korea for four years. Without opportunities for employment, she became a full-time mom.
Once back in the U.S., and with her husband again posted at Vandenberg, Crawford’s entrepreneurial itch surfaced and she looked around for opportunity.
Crawford said she is community-minded, and sees participating in organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, the Women’s Network and Rotary as vital to keeping abreast of the community’s mindset and needs.
“The Chamber has been especially helpful to me in meeting my goals,” she said.
She is especially proud that in 2020 Care Connection was named Small Business of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.
“We appreciate Nancy for being an active member of the Chamber,” said Molly Schiff, the Chamber’s Director of Member and Community engagement. “We are always excited,” she added, “to see local businesses expand.”
Chamber membership is also expanding – six new members were introduced at the mixer. One of the new members is based out of town, but has local business interests.
Crawford is also proud that Care Connection purchased a Broda reclining wheel chair. This hybrid wheelchair and gurney, she said, will further facilitate the comfortable transport of her clients. Well padded, with a high back, the Broda allows patients to sit at an angle that is most comfortable for them.