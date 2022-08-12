Nancy Crawford’s company, Care Connection Transport Services, which provides medical transportation services, celebrated its move to larger quarters with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Thursday.

Chamber members gathered in front of 2003 Preisker Lane, Suite A, in the Gateway Business Park, first to sign a red ribbon and then to watch the ribbon be cut with giant scissors.

Afterwards, about 60 Chamber members enjoyed a Mexican buffet, drinks, raffle prizes and lively networking opportunities that were part of the Chamber’s regular monthly mixer.

