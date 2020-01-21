You are the owner of this article.
Cardiologist donates ultrasound machine to Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Gul Ultrasound

Lompoc cardiologist Dr. Khawar Gul, second from right, presents a cardiovascular ultrasound to the members of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center leadership team. Pictured, from left, are: LVMC Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch; Chief Financial Officer Wayne Mills; Chief Nursing Officer Yvette Cope; Chief Executive Office Steve Popkin; Director of Cardiopulmonary Services Mark Hadley; Dr. Gul; and Chief Quality Assurance/Risk Management Officer Melissa DeBacker.

 Contributed by Lompoc Valley Medical Center

Dr. Khawar Gul, a Lompoc-based cardiologist, recently donated a GE Healthcare cardiovascular ultrasound machine to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman revealed Monday.

Gul presented the mobile cardiovascular imaging station to the LVMC leadership team.

The state-of-the art machine has 4-D capability with touchscreen functions offering greatly enhanced cardiac image quality.

“LVMC is my home away from home,” Gul said. “The community embraced me with love and open arms when I relocated to Lompoc 10 years ago. I wanted to give back to the community.”

The Vivid T-8 machine offers significant improvements in imaging for patients, Gul said. It aids in the diagnosis of cardiovascular, aortic and vascular diseases, he added.

Steve Popkin, CEO of LVMC, accepted the donation on behalf of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

“This machine is top-of-the-line in its class,” Popkin said. “LVMC is grateful to Dr. Gul for his generous donation, and for his commitment to providing the highest level of care to our patients.”

Gul completed his training in internal medicine at the University of Texas, Houston, before moving to Los Angeles, where he completed his fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology, and joined LVMC as a consultant cardiologist in 2010.

Gul is slated to lead a presentation titled “Women and Heart Disease” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Ocean’s Seven Café inside LVMC, as part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s lecture series.

