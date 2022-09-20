A hybrid workshop will highlight the impact the proactive use of rangeland can have on carbon sequestration efforts, and help local ranchers implement strategies that could help in the fight against climate change.
On Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., speakers from multiple California universities, representatives from area government agencies, environmental advocacy groups and local ranchers will hold a workshop in Salinas to share successful carbon sequestration strategies and potential funding opportunities.
You can attend in person at the UCCE Conference Room, 1432 Abbot Street, Salinas.