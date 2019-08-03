Two Arroyo Grande men who were found dead aboard a boat off the coast of Santa Barbara in June died of carbon monoxide poisoning, and their deaths were ruled an accident by the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office.
Gary Bishop, 53, and Christopher Avila, 49, were transporting Bishop’s boat from the Channel Island Harbor in Ventura to Port San Luis when they were reported missing about 8 a.m. June 30 by a concerned family member who called the U.S. Coast Guard.
Family members last had contact with the two friends at about 6:30 p.m. June 29 and became concerned when they had not called to update progress and couldn’t be reached, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Coast Guard personnel began a search, and just before 8 p.m. June 30 an air crew located the white 34-foot Sea Ray Sundowner about 20 miles southwest of Santa Barbara Harbor.
Rescue personnel lowered onto the vessel found the two men’s bodies, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
The Coast Guard towed the boat to Santa Barbara Harbor, where the Sheriff’s Office took custody of the boat and the bodies to conduct a coroner’s investigation.
The Coroner’s Office concluded the investigation Aug. 1, determining the cause of death from toxicology reports, the spokesman said. There was no indication of suicide or foul play involved.