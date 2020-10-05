You have permission to edit this article.
Carbajal reveals he was exposed to COVID-19, will self-isolate in Washington, D.C.
alert top story

100918 Salud Carbajal 03.jpg
Carbajal

 Len Wood, Staff file

Congressman Salud Carbajal announced Monday he came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus and will quarantine himself in Washington, D.C., for two weeks, despite his own test coming back negative.

Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is the 24th Congressional District representative whose reelection bid is being challenged by Republican Andy Caldwell in the Nov. 3 general election.

“No one is immune to contracting coronavirus and Congress is certainly no exception,” Carbajal said in a statement. “Despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing and hand-washing — I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.”

Carbajal said he was immediately tested and received a negative result.

"Given that symptoms may still appear up to two weeks after exposure to the virus, the House attending physician directed me to stay in Washington, D.C., and quarantine for 14 days to self-monitor for symptoms,” he said.

Carbajal said he will carry out his responsibilities using virtual systems to protect others’ health and safety and will continue to consult with his doctor.

Concerned about COVID-19?

