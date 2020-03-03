Carbajal regains slim lead over Caldwell in tight 24th District race

Republican challenger Andy Caldwell held a slim lead over incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal through the early evening Tuesday in the race for the 24th Congressional District, but fell behind slightly with 9.3% of the precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Independent Kenneth Young continued to trail far behind.

Results from the California Secretary of State's Office showed Carbajal taking the lead with 51,902 votes, or 48.8%, and Caldwell dropping back with 50,643 votes, or 47.7%. Young was trailing with 3,725 votes and still at 3.5%.

The 24th Congressional District encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties plus a small portion of Ventura County and is heavily Democratic in voter registration.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, almost 41% of the 24th District’s voters are registered as Democrats, while less than 30% are registered as Republicans.

Driving toward northern San Luis Obispo County from his election party at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, Caldwell was upbeat Tuesday night about the results while remaining cautious.

"You know, I got into this race really late, and I'm running against a career politician," he said. "But we raised all our money within the district, and I think that shows we've got really good support here."

