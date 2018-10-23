Candidates in the 24th Congressional District race to represent the Central Coast squared off on a wide range of topics including immigration reform, women's reproductive rights and sanctuary state laws during a televised forum Sunday night.
Republican challenger Justin Fareed and incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal answered questions from a panel of local media representatives and electronic submissions from the public during the hour-long forum hosted by KEYT News Channel 3 at their Santa Barbara studio.
Carbajal and Fareed, who are vying to represent residents in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and parts of Ventura counties, seldom agreed, with Fareed challenging Carbajal's voting record and Carbajal touting what he described as his bipartisan approach and explaining his legislative decisions including a no vote on Kate's Law, which raised the penalties for undocumented immigrants who re-enter the United States after being deported.
Fareed backed Kate's Law and merit-based versus comprehensive immigration reform while Carbajal called merit-based immigration systems an "old way of looking at things that [rewarded] those of higher means," and suggested looking at an approach that allows people from all different countries to come in.
"You heard this (Trump) administration preferring immigrants from certain European countries over others and I think merit-based falls right into that," said Carbajal.
Fareed said that while comprehensive immigration reform is needed, "the problem with that is we've been hearing that for a generation and not seen actual solutions.
"I think it's most important we take the politics out of this and address this issue head-on," he said. "Ultimately we have to have leaders with political will and backbone to do what's right for the future of this country."
One panelist questioned Carbajal about a campaign finance contribution from the political action committee chaired by Tony Cardenas, who's currently facing sexual assault allegations, and asked the congressman why he hasn't returned the money, given his claim to be a champion for women.
Carbajal clarified that BOLDPAC isn't run by a single individual but rather, a board of directors whose mission is to vote in individuals that represent Latino community interests.
"Those allegations are very serious, and I believe a thorough investigation needs to be done by the courts," Carbajal answered, "if there's any evidence that dictates a crime has been committed, I think that individual needs to be brought to justice. If he's a member of Congress, he needs to resign."
Carbajal also pointed out that he voted and co-sponsored legislation to hold Congress members facing allegations accountable and to have them undergo sexual harassment training, and to prevent Congress members from using taxpayer funds for reaching taxpayer-funded agreements.
Fareed rebutted, telling Carbajal that "the only decent and morally right thing is to return the [money] that the chairman sent in your direction."
Another panelist questioned both candidates about their stance on the California sanctuary state law. Carbajal would not state specifically whether he supported it, responding after being asked three times only that he supports "laws that fix our broken immigration system."
Fareed vocally opposed the law, calling it "bad and misguided policy.
"This isn't an immigration policy, this is law and order. What this did was [obstruct] local sheriffs from working with our federal law enforcement to take people with history of aggravated criminal conduct off the streets," said Fareed, further noting that Carbajal "made matters worse by voting against Kate's Law, the Cuff Act and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act."
Carbajal defended his record, arguing that those acts would have criminalized senior citizens for minor offenses like forgetting to pay a traffic ticket, and said that he doesn't support bills that would take grant money away from local police.
While both candidates agreed that Roe v. Wade is settled law, Carbajal called out Fareed for receiving funding "from a PAC whose mission it is to take women's reproductive rights and choices away," and touted his own backing from Planned Parenthood and his support for women's choices over their own bodies.
Fareed countered Carbajal's attack, calling it "unfortunate" that he "uses the divisiveness of these issues to try and divide" both sides from tackling issues together.
"I think it's so unfortunate these tribal partisan games are something my opponent plays into," Fareed said.
When questioned about his position on Kate's Law and how, if he's re-elected, public safety will be maintained while avoiding criminalizing asylum seekers or trafficking victims, Carbjal advocated for moving forward with comprehensive immigration reform.
The reform would secure borders while also providing a path to citizenship for those contributing to society, solutions for DACA students but avoid criminalizing innocent people, said Carbajal.
Fareed argued that when measures like Kate's Law pass "with an overwhelming amount" of support from Democrats and Republicans, there's no provision within that would criminalize innocent people.