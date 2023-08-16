Despite a "divided government" in Washington, Congressman Salud Carbajal promised a group of about 50 people at a town hall Tuesday night that he will fight through the division to accomplish things for the Central Coast.

Carbajal hosted the town hall at the Santa Maria Public Library to answer questions from his constituents, provide resources, and give updates on recent legislative action in Washington. 

“Washington is in the midst of a divided government as you all know, but I have been there before. I’ve focused on getting things done for you, delivering for the Central Coast, and trying to find opportunities to collaborate across the aisle when at all possible.”

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

