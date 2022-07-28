A caravan led by an LED billboard truck is bringing information directly to area farmworkers as part of a statewide initiative to pair community organizations with state agencies to promote workplace protections, including COVID-19 safety measures.
Over 150 people gathered on Thursday at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St., to kick off the caravan's tour of the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys. The caravan stopped at local farms and markets along a route from Garey to Guadalupe on Thursday, with similar stops planned in Lompoc on Friday.
During the gathering, church volunteers distributed free food, while others distributed informational packets, masks and other supplies. Among the organizations represented were the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project and the California Labor Commission.
"Our farmworkers were essential long before the pandemic," said Fernando Martinez, MICOP community organizer. "They've never taken a day off since the pandemic started to keep putting food on people's tables."
This is the second year that the Department of Industrial Relations, Cal/OSHA, the ALRB and other state agencies have partnered with groups in Santa Maria to help the local population become more aware of their rights and protections under California labor laws.
"In California, we have good worker protections; undocumented workers have protections too, and we want to give them a chance to come forward and speak up," said Lilia Garcia-Brower, California labor commissioner. "There are myths that evolve through the game of telephone or through predatory employers, and we need to break through those lies."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, farmworkers have been disproportionately affected by the disease, according to reports from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
In that time, the state has increased worker protections to combat the pandemic, including to increase the number of mandatory paid sick days for workers. That supplemental 80 hours can be used for isolation or quarantine, for example.
"I implemented an early engagement program during the pandemic, because some employers simply couldn't keep up with all the changes," said Garcia-Brower. "When a worker calls us and says, 'I was sent home for asking for extra sick days or for telling a patron to wear a mask,' we could reach out to the employer to educate them on what's changed so they don't have to face a drawn-out court procedure."
This is the second year the caravan has traveled through the county and the state, making stops in Ventura, Merced and Fresno counties, among others. It is part of the state's COVID-19 Workplace Outreach Project.
Farmworkers are often an at-risk population when it comes to labor laws, according to U.S. Department of Labor officials, the majority of whom come to the United States under the H-2A temporary agricultural worker visa program.
"H-2A workers can be particularly vulnerable because oftentimes they aren’t familiar with their rights while working in the United States, or hesitate to report violations out of fear of retaliation,” said Michael Petersen, western regional director of public affairs for the U.S. Department of Labor.
Garcia-Brower noted that they aren't just trying to reach out to workers, but employers as well.
"Anywhere there’s a worker being exploited, there’s a good employer getting undercut," she said. "We meet with farm labor contractors when we come to a region, because we want to know what's working."