A caravan led by an LED billboard truck is bringing information directly to area farmworkers as part of a statewide initiative to pair community organizations with state agencies to promote workplace protections, including COVID-19 safety measures.

Over 150 people gathered on Thursday at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 402 S. Lincoln St., to kick off the caravan's tour of the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys. The caravan stopped at local farms and markets along a route from Garey to Guadalupe on Thursday, with similar stops planned in Lompoc on Friday. 

During the gathering, church volunteers distributed free food, while others distributed informational packets, masks and other supplies. Among the organizations represented were the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project and the California Labor Commission.

City Government Reporter

Joshua Nelson is the City Government Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

