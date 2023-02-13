Up to 80 percent of child safety seats are installed incorrectly, according to Dignity Health spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

"Being educated about the proper way to buckle up and taking that precaution is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your passengers," San Juan said.

Dignity Health's Marian Regional Medical Center will hosting a car-seat safety check event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the MRMC campus at 1400 E. Church St. in Santa Maria. No appointment is necessary.

