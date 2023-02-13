Up to 80 percent of child safety seats are installed incorrectly, according to Dignity Health spokeswoman Sara San Juan.
"Being educated about the proper way to buckle up and taking that precaution is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your passengers," San Juan said.
Dignity Health's Marian Regional Medical Center will hosting a car-seat safety check event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the MRMC campus at 1400 E. Church St. in Santa Maria. No appointment is necessary.
Children under two years of age are required to ride in a rear-facing child seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds, or is 40 or more inches tall. Additionally, children need to use a booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4 feet, 9 inches tall. Children should be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat. The car-seat safety check event will emphasize the importance of knowing the law and ensuring all children riding in a car are properly secured.
In partnership with the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County SafeKids, Herencia Indigena and Cottage Children’s Medical Center, child safety seat experts will inspect individual safety seats and explain proper installation.
To join the event to ensure the child’s seat is secured and used properly, a vehicle and car seat must be present. Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.