A white Volkswagen sedan was left partially suspended near Solvang after its driver made a swift turn and ended driving along a cable Saturday night.
Officer Joel Asmussen, of the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Office, said the car was traveling north on Alamo Pintado Road, northeast of Solvang, just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver made a sudden turn.
The male driver turned his car quickly after he realized he was about to miss the driveway of his female passenger, who he was taking home, Asmussen said.
The driver ended up driving up a cable attached to a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power line.
Asmussen said it did not appear the cable was damaged by the car crash.
Both passengers managed to exit the car on their own before first responders arrived, Asmussen said. Neither were injured.