A tractor-trailer passed a curve on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch causing a car to veer off the roadway on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 2:40 p.m., a truck pulling two flatbed trailers passed a curve, causing a car to go off the highway, according to the CHP’s online traffic incident information page. The truck continued east on Highway 166.
No one was injured in the incident, according to the CHP. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials also responded to the scene.