Residents across Santa Maria took to the streets in decorated cars on Saturday for a May Day caravan, celebrating essential workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
This is the second year that nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE, has organized the Santa Maria event, along with similar caravans in Santa Barbara and Oxnard.
May 1, or May Day, marks International Workers' Day established in 1889 to celebrate the working class and laborers across the world. It is also celebrated as a traditional spring holiday.
CAUSE spokeswoman Rebeca Garcia said the purpose of the caravan is to recognize the hard work of immigrant workers in the community in particular, noting that more than two thirds of all undocumented immigrant workers are in essential frontline jobs.
"Working class and immigrant communities of color have always been essential, and they deserve to be treated and paid accordingly. Yet, the pandemic has made it abundantly clear that there is an urgent need for better worker protections and pay," Garcia said.
At noon, the caravan took off from the CAUSE office at 120 E. Jones St. and followed a route along different types of essential businesses on South Broadway, East Main Street, East Stowell Road and South Bradley Road.
Medical staff at Marian Regional Medical Center, farmworkers in agriculture fields like J&G and Los Padres berry farms, and food service workers at restaurants like McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts were all cheered on by people in cars and on foot.
Following the completion of the route back on East Jones Street, CAUSE organizers were present to distribute face masks and immigration policy resources.