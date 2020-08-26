Car caravan honors cancer survivors, families during Day of Hope

Wednesday's seventh annual Day of Hope fundraiser looked different than prior years — rather than volunteer teams on street corners, a lively parade of more than 100 cars wound through Santa Maria to raise cancer awareness and encourage people to donate to Mission Hope Cancer Center.
The car parade and virtual fundraising options were included in this year's Day of Hope to safely navigate COVID-19 risks while fulfilling the core mission — raising money to support cancer patients and families.
"Cancer doesn’t stop just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I think the community has rallied around and really supported this fundraiser," said Jeremy Riley, manager of philanthropy at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Traditionally, Day of Hope fundraising involves the sale of special editions of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News for $1 apiece, with hundreds of volunteers spread throughout the city.
However, in order to comply with social distancing requirements, organizers opted to offer the special newspaper editions digitally for a donation, along with selling physical copies at Marian's campus at the end of the caravan route.
While it was a challenge to adjust the event this year, Marian CEO and President Sue Andersen said the community showed up ready to make a difference.
"This year was totally different. We had to be creative and think of how to get people socially distanced and still get the whole intent of the event out there," Andersen said. "It was truly amazing, the outpouring of support from the community. I was really impressed."
The car parade began at the Santa Maria Fairpark at 11 a.m., with the line of vehicles traveling up South Broadway to Main Street before arriving at Mission Hope Cancer Center.
Decorated vehicles, including several custom, classic cars and lowriders, honked their horns upon arriving to Mission Hope, where they were met with cheers from the volunteers stationed outside.
Some cars also had tributes displayed on their windows to family members and friends who have been affected by cancer, reading "This is for you, Dad," and "In loving memory of our amazing friend."
Kim Strom, a patient at Mission Hope, stood on the curb to watch as the cars filed in. Originally from Chicago, she has been fighting cancer at the center since November, and said it was touching to see the outpouring of support from the community on Wednesday.
"It was totally unexpected, and emotional. It’s just amazing to see that kind of support, and the people who were coming out in memory of their loved ones. That’s what’s overwhelming, seeing all the support," Strom said.
In 2019, Day of Hope fundraising pulled in an all-time high of $232,000, and this year, Marian officials are hoping to be just as successful, if not more so.
"We hope to meet or exceed what we raised in past years," Andersen said.
Fifty teams participated this year with team Pretty Tough, led by cancer survivor Taryn Timothy, the clear leader as of Wednesday afternoon with nearly $6,500 raised.
To donate, learn more about the teams and view fundraising updates, visit unite.dignityhealthphilanthropy.org/marian-day-of-hope-2020.
