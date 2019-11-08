Orcutt Union School District administrator Joe Dana will speak about early Central Coast pioneer Capt. William Goodwin Dana during the next Heart of the Valley presentation Nov. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
William Dana was granted the 38,888-acre Rancho Nipomo in 1837 and is considered the founder of Nipomo, where his original adobe home still stands.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.