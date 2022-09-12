Motley is a five-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Center staff say she is a sweet girl who doesn't take long to open up and trust and start playing tag.
Motley's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.