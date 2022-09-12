091222 Pet of the Week

Motley is a five-year-old female, blue and white pit bull terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Center staff say she is a sweet girl who doesn't take long to open up and trust and start playing tag.

Motley's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.

 

0
0
0
0
0