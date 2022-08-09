Mega is a 3-year-old male, black and brown German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
Center staff say Mega is a well-mannered gentleman who is housebroken and wants nothing more than to be by his master's side.
Mega’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.
The Santa Maria division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 548 W. Foster Road.
To learn more about CAPA and its partnership with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow the organization on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc.
Want to help but can’t adopt? Visit www.LompocCAPA.org for the CAPA wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.