080522 Pet of the Week

Mega is a 3-year-old male, black and brown German shepherd and Labrador retriever mix available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

Center staff say Mega is a well-mannered gentleman who is housebroken and wants nothing more than to be by his master's side. 

Mega’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam.

 

