Cannabis users could soon spark it in Lompoc city parks during certain special events, thanks to an ordinance approved on a 3-2 vote last week by the Lompoc City Council.
Mayor Pro Tem Victor Vega and Councilwoman Gilda Cordova opposed the approved ordinance which will allow up to two cannabis events per year in any of three city parks: Ken Adam, River Bend or River. Event organizers will be required to provide private security as recommended by the city's public safety managers, and staff an EMT throughout the events.
In addition, no smoking will be allowed during such events at Ken Adam Park until brush can be sufficiently cleared. City staff will review each event within 90 days of its closure to "better understand the impacts," and the council will review the ordinance after one year.
Lompoc prohibits smoking, both tobacco and cannabis, in its city parks. The ordinance creates an exception for cannabis during these events. Tobacco would not be allowed.
During the Dec. 21 meeting, Cordova strongly opposed using city resources including police, fire and parks services for cannabis events at the expense of local residents. She also questioned city staff's claims that residents want these events and that these events are in demand. She noted the staff reports provided no supporting information, such as results of a resident survey or poll.
She repeatedly expressed concern about potentially depleting limited city resources to staff such an event.
"We already have enough activity. We already have crime; we already have gang violence; we already have drug problems. We have all of this other stuff. ... I don't care if we cost-recover [staffing] or not, you're taking away resources from the residents of this community to place them on an event because of the perceived activity which would be consumption or, you know, anything else," Cordova said.
She took great exception to Councilman Jeremy Ball likening the proposed cannabis events to the city's recent Christmas parade, an event which Police Chief Joseph Mariani said required assistance from outside agencies because Lompoc did not have the staffing numbers to support it.
"Lompoc didn't have enough officers for our own parade, so why would we follow up saying the city of Lompoc is capable of providing these services?" Cordova asked.
Ball countered with a comparison to wine events, asking Mariani if there were any particular concerns with such events.
"Any time you have a large group of people [congregating] in this day and era, safety should be a concern, and the protection of those who are participating, regardless of whether there's substance use; now that heightens it a little bit, we can't dismiss that," Mariani said.
Cordova moved to table the discussion "for a time when we of the city can be responsible for repairing our parks for our residents and children before inviting 5,000 people to come in and deplete our resources for their event." Vega seconded the motion which failed 2-3, with Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Councilman Dirk Starbuck and Ball dissenting.
In other business
The council voted unanimously to participate in the $26 billion National Opioid Settlements. Under the settlement, Lompoc may receive an estimated $749,295 over the course of the next 18 years, about $42,000 per year. The use of those funds is restricted to certain opioid abatement or related uses.
The council also voted unanimously to remove a condition that required only sales-tax-generating uses on the first floor of the Cypress Court Project, located at 1420 E. Ocean Ave.
Since its construction in 2013, the ground floor has stood uncompleted and vacant for lack of an interested retailer. Meanwhile, city staff members and the property owners have received inquiries from parties interested in using the property for medical offices and commercial offices.
The council also approved most of its consent agenda items unanimously with one exception: the contract agreement for City Manager Dean Albro.
Cordova was the sole dissenter in the 4-1 vote to approve the terms of Albro's contract. She said the vote was not to be misconstrued as opposition to Albro, who she has publicly strongly supported. Instead, she said, she opposed the terms of the contract which includes an annual salary of $230,000. The contract also includes a $350/month vehicle allowance, annual paid holiday leave for 11 city holidays and one floating holiday, and 12 days sick leave. The city will pay for professional dues, travel expenses related to his job, a cellphone, a laptop computer and dental benefits. He declined the offer of medical benefits.
Other consent agenda items approved unanimously included:
— The $793,673 purchase of a 2021 Pierce Type 1 fire engine;
— Establishing June 19, Juneteenth, as a legal paid holiday for city of Lompoc employees at a cost of approximately $92,400 annually. The date was set aside as a national holiday on June 17 by President Joe Biden to commemorate African American freedom. It is the first new legal public holiday created since 1983; and
— Entering into a lease agreement with Michael and Michelle Martinez for Lompoc Airport property at 1700 North H St. for its continued use as the River's Edge Pet Lodge.