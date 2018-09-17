Cannabis cultivators heard the latest information about the county’s permitting and licensing processes — and a little about state laws — in a workshop presented Monday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department.
A few neighbors of cannabis plantations also attended the two-hour meeting, either at the primary location in Santa Barbara or the remote video participation site in Santa Maria, and expressed appreciation for the enforcement efforts they were told are underway against illegal operations.
“We feel very much we have been recognized and our concerns have been addressed,” said Lil Clary of Tepusquet, where residents have complained for months about illegal grows and the county enforcement team recently raided two of them.
Some of the cannabis operators who attended the workshop in Santa Maria said the meting was “informative” and “interesting.”
“It’s good to know what the rules are,” one said afterward. “Once you know what they are, then you can follow them.”
The workshop also served as something of a fact-finding opportunity for county officials.
Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer, asked growers why such a low percentage of those operating on state temporary permits have applied for county use permits and licenses.
“Frankly, I’m a little disappointed that after all the pressure you all put on us to develop a good ordinance, only 40 percent have applied for a permit,” Bozanich said.
The county started accepting applications in mid-June and at the end of August had 100 to 120 operations with state temporary licenses, but so far the county has received just 48 applications, which includes 36 requests for planner consultations, 10 land use permit applications and one combination conditional use permit and development plan request.
Last week, the county issued its first permit — for a small nursery operation near Goleta, and another permit may be issued next week.
The primary reasons operators gave for not applying yet included that they were trying to work out water and well issues with the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and that many of them are using hoop houses.
One grower said between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet of cannabis is being grown in hoop houses, mostly in the North County, but because the county is still working on regulations for the Quonset-style, fabric-covered shelters, “there is no clear path on that.”
But growers were urged to start the application process soon because the state’s temporary licenses will expire Dec. 31, and cannabis operators must have a county use permit and county business license in order to obtain a state annual license.
“We’re going to run out of time,” Bozanich said, repeating it for emphasis. “If you’re not in the pathway and need a (conditional use permit), where are you? How long does it take to get a CUP? Forever.”
Without a county use permit and license and a state license, cannabis operators will no longer be compliant — leaving them subject to enforcement.
“Our goal in Santa Barbara County is to keep you in compliance until they don’t want to be in compliance anymore,” Bozanich told cannabis operators. “Then we go to enforcement.”
He added, “We want you to be successful, but we want you to be successfully compliant.”
In addition to the raids conducted in Tepusquet, the county has more enforcement actions coming up.
“We’ve got a lot of sites countywide, and we get multiple complaints every day,” said Jackie Campbell, a former county employee who was hired under contract to oversee cannabis permitting and enforcement.
Campbell said after the Tepusquet raids, the enforcement team eradicated another 8,000 plants being grown with no permits or licenses, adding there is a need to maintain a level playing field within the cannabis industry.
“There’s an unfair competitive advantage for those who sit outside the regulatory process and outside th taxation process,” Bozanich said, adding that those who don’t want to be compliant with county ordinances should leave.
“I don’t care where they go or what they do,” he said. “Just don’t do it here. I’m going to be hard-*** about that.”
Cannabis operators also got a chance to ask specific questions about such things as getting help filling out paperwork, determining which type of permit is needed, building and safety requirements, energy conservation plans and pesticide use.
Matthew Maiten, deputy sealer with the Agricultural Commissioner, Weights & Measures Department, said the county will hold four workshops on pesticide use in October — two in the North County — another in November and another in December.
Maiten said the workshops would probably be two-part, with half of the first spent on weights and measures and the next half plus the second session all spent on pesticides.
“There’s a lot of information to cover on pesticides,” Maiten said.