A volunteer uses a bucket to water one of the new drought-tolerant plants after it was planted Friday morning outside Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's warehouse in Santa Maria. Irrigation lines were installed over the weekend.
Volunteers carry irrigation lines that were installed over the weekend after they planted 40 drought-tolerant plants Friday morning outside Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's warehouse in Santa Maria. New mulch will be laid down this week to complete the project and give the entrance to the warehouse a new look.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's warehouse in Santa Maria has a new look this week after community volunteers spend Friday morning planting drought-resistant plants in front of the facility on West Foster Road.
Formerly barren ground surrounding the Santa Maria warehouse for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County became a landscape of drought-tolerant plants Friday through the efforts of volunteers from some of the organization’s supporters.
More than a dozen volunteers from cannabis cultivators Central Coast Agriculture and Busy Bee Organics as well as the Good Farmers, Great Neighbors spent more than two hours installing the new landscape.
Laurel Alcantar, senior development manager, said the cannabis growers and coalition sponsored the Foodbank last year and sponsored the beautification as well.