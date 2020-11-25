Canine parvovirus cases on rise in Santa Maria area

Cases of canine respiratory disease and parvovirus infection in the Santa Maria area are on the rise, and dog and puppy owners are being advised to be sure their pets are vaccinated and know how to keep them healthy, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Service.
Canine parvovirus is an extremely infectious virus that is present year-round in the environment but can cause very serious disease and death in dogs and puppies, with puppies at greatest risk because their immune systems are not fully developed, said Angela Yates, director of Animal Services.
Parvo symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy and loss of appetite.
Puppies should be restricted from public outdoor areas until their vaccination series is completed at approximately 16 weeks of age. Most often, the parvovirus vaccine is combined with distemper virus and adenovirus type 2 vaccines, but that can vary.
But multiple infectious agents can cause respiratory diseases in dogs and puppies, and vaccinations are available and recommended to help prevent many of them, including bordetella bronchiseptica, parainfluenza virus and canine influenza virus types H3N2 and H3N8.
“Not only can a simple vaccine potentially save your pet’s life, but it can save thousands of dollars in veterinary expenses and heartbreak for dog owners,” said Dr. Ginger White, director of shelter medicine for Animal Services.
Dogs who are boarded or go to dog parks, beaches, group training, grooming, dog shows and group walks are at higher risk for infectious respiratory disease.