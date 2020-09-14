Candidates for Santa Maria Joint-Union school board to participate in Sept. 22 forum

Community members can meet candidates vying for positions on the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District school board in a Sept. 22 virtual forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley and Future Leaders of America.

The forum will be held over Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. with Spanish translation provided, according to the event Facebook page.

Two board seats are up for grabs in this year's election, with incumbents Jack Garvin and Amy Lopez both seeking additional terms.

Challengers Angie Marie Bolden, Jennifer Melena, Gabriel Amaro Morales and David Baskett also are in the race.

Those interested in attending can register for the forum at https://bit.ly/3hOchEq, and candidate questions can be submitted at https://forms.gle/tcp4dsSNN1pUpFPLA.

