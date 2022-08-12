 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Cancer survivor finds support and motivation in her rehab classes

Gabriela Aguilar-Servin
Buy Now

Gabriela Aguilar-Servin has found strength though rehabilitation, support classes at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

 Ivette Peralta, Contributor

Gabriela Aguilar-Servin is a cancer survivor who has lived in Santa Maria for 25 years since immigrating from Mexico City.

She formed a family, became a mother of two children, and built many friendships. But little did she know that while living through one of the most challenging experiences of her life, she would learn so much about herself and find a support network that would motivate her to never give up.

For years she experienced pain and bloating in her abdomen, but after one of her annual check ups with her gynecologist, they referred her to Mission Hope Cancer Center. Soon after, she underwent an 8-hour surgery to remove a 20-pound cancerous tumor from her abdominal area.

Gabriela Aguilar-Servin
Buy Now

Gabriela Aguilar-Servin tends to herself by doing what she loves.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts