Campgrounds in Los Padres National Forest reopened this week, and although the Dolan burn area on the Monterey Ranger District remains closed to the public, nearby roads and trails also have been reopened, a forest spokesman said.

Campgrounds in California’s national forests were closed Dec. 8 by a U.S. Forest Service regional order, renewed Jan. 6, that aligned with the state’s stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the increasing spread of COVID-19.

The Forest Service lifted its regional order after the stay-at-home order was lifted Jan. 25, the spokesman said.

Los Padres officials will assess developed campgrounds over the next few days to determine whether clearing or other maintenance is needed in the aftermath of this week’s powerful winter storm, the spokesman said, adding that seasonal weather closures still affect certain campgrounds on the Ojai and Mt. Pinos ranger districts.

The Dolan fire closure order that went into effect Aug. 24 was revised this week to reopen many popular roads and trails on the Monterey Ranger District while keeping the perimeter of the 124,924-acre fire closed to the public.

Forest visitors can now hike the Salmon Creek, Cruickshank, Buckeye and San Carpoforo trails on the southern end of the Monterey Ranger District and trails connecting with Tassajara Road and Arroyo Seco Day Use Area on the northeast side of the district.

The Monterey Ranger District’s developed recreation sites now open for public use include White Oaks, China Camp, Arroyo Seco, Kirk Creek and Plaskett Creek campgrounds.

Officials advised visitors to check the Monterey County and Caltrans websites for road closures that might prevent access to some sites and to reserve a campsite at www.recreation.gov due to the popularity of the heavily used campgrounds.

The Dolan Fire burn scar remains closed due to public safety hazards posed by heavily damaged areas without vegetation that are prone to landslides and falling rocks and debris, the spokesman said.

In addition, soils and new vegetation that remain within the fire perimeter are very fragile and will require at least a year to recover from the impacts of the wildfire and fire suppression activities.

For more information on campground, road and trail closures, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home or contact the ranger district office closest to their destination for current conditions.