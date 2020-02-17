Camp Roberts no longer considered a coronavirus isolation site

Among the roughly 400 Americans on the ship, at least 14 have tested positive for coronavirus, according to cruise officials.

Calls for information about coronavirus prompt Public Health Department to launch phone line, website Calls have been pouring into the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department from residents who are worried about the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 20,000 and killed more than 425 people worldwide.

The respiratory disease first was detected in Wuhan, China, on Dec. 31 and has infected more than 71,000 people worldwide, the vast majority of which are in China, according to World Health Organization officials, who added the disease has killed at least 1,700 people.

To date, there is no widespread transmission of corona virus occurring in the U.S. and no cases have been reported in SLO County, Borenstein said.

The risk to residents in San Luis Obispo county remains low, according to the health officer.

Despite the low risk, public health officials are asking residents to take daily preventative measures to help decrease the spread of the flu, which has symptoms similar to coronavirus, Borenstein said.

