The Camp H.O.P.E. week-long day camp will be held June 19-23 at the Santa Maria Animal Center.
This summer camp introduces youngsters to a variety of hands-on learning experiences that allow exploration of career and volunteer opportunities, basic pet responsibility, life skills and local animal issues. Youths aged 9-12 are invited to attend and there are just a few spots left.
H.O.P.E. stands for Humane Outreach through Progressive Education and this camp teaches responsibility and compassion wrapped into a week of fun. Through a variety of sessions that include guest speakers, crafts, activities and time spent daily with shelter animals, local youth can see that they can make a difference for pets in their neighborhood.
Children are taught what to do if they lose or find an animal, how to protect themselves from being bitten by a dog, why animals are surrendered, how county shelters work and how our Animal Control Officers act as first responders for companion animals. Additionally, they are taught disaster preparedness, the benefits of spay, neuter and vaccinations and the responsibility of training and health care for pets.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, 72 campers will be led by an all-volunteer program directed and funded by the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.
For more information about Camp H.O.P.E, or Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, visit https://www.sbcanimalcare.org/camp-hope. The cost for the camp is $300 and applications can be found online.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in its shelters annually. SBCAS is committed to the health, safety and welfare of animals and people through proactive intervention, effective enforcement, collaboration, education and the compassionate care and rehoming of sheltered animals.