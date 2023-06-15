The Camp H.O.P.E. week-long day camp will be held June 19-23 at the Santa Maria Animal Center.

This summer camp introduces youngsters to a variety of hands-on learning experiences that allow exploration of career and volunteer opportunities, basic pet responsibility, life skills and local animal issues. Youths aged 9-12 are invited to attend and there are just a few spots left.

H.O.P.E. stands for Humane Outreach through Progressive Education and this camp teaches responsibility and compassion wrapped into a week of fun. Through a variety of sessions that include guest speakers, crafts, activities and time spent daily with shelter animals, local youth can see that they can make a difference for pets in their neighborhood.

