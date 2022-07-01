A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday east of Arroyo Grande has burned 387 acres and is 75% contained, according to Cal Fire officials on Thursday.
The fire was initially reported at 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, near Mary Hall and Husana roads, and grew to more than 300 by Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire officials said on Wednesday that investigators determined it was a catalytic converter that sparked the blaze. No further information was provided.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, according to Cal Fire.
Officials said that personnel are in the process of establishing control lines and containment has been difficult due to steep and rugged areas of the fire, although crews continue to work around the clock.
A vegetation fire on Saturday broke out east of Lompoc, along Avena Street, and burned approximately six acres and one structure before it was extinguished by crews, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.
In addition to Cal Fire, agencies responding to the scene included Five Cities Fire Authority; Pacific Gas and Electric; California Highway Patrol; San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office; U.S. Forest Service; the Cambria, Ventura County, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Los Angeles County, Santa Barbara County, and Santa Barbara fire departments; Montecito Fire; Carpinteria Summerland Fire; and the California Conservation Corps.
Resources assigned to the fire on Tuesday included 15 engines, three water tenders, five helicopters, eight hand crews, four dozers, four air tankers and at least 265 personnel.
Santa Barbara County Fire units sent to the scene included a five-engine strike team, battalion chief and Crew 10.
Full containment of the fire is expected by July 3, according to Cal Fire.