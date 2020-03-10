You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Camino fire extinguished on Hwy 154; road closure lifted Tuesday morning

Camino fire extinguished on Hwy 154; road closure lifted Tuesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

Update: 11:30 a.m. — Highway 154 was reopened in both directions at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Buellton area California Highway Patrol. 

A vegetation fire near Highway 154 and West Camino Cielo Road was extinguished Monday night after burning 6 acres, although a section of Highway 154 remained closed Tuesday. 

The Camino fire, which was originally reported at 15 acres but later reduced to 6 acres, was reported just after 4:30 p.m. with flames moving uphill on the north side of Highway 154, according to County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Santa Barbara County and Los Padres fire crews stopped forward progress shortly before 7:30 p.m., although crews remained on scene into Tuesday mopping up hot spots, said Bertucelli, who added crews received assistance from the rain. 

The fire prompted an evacuation warning for residents along West Camino Cielo and the Painted Cave community. The warning was lifted shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday. 

West Camino Cielo Road/Highway 154 fire

Santa Barbara County and Los Padres fire crews Monday night extinguished a 6-acre vegetation fire near Highway 154 and West Camino Cielo Road.

A 23-mile section of Highway 154, from Highway 192 to the Highway 154/246 roundabout, remained closed as of 10 a.m.. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

No injuries or damage to structures were reported.

Eight fire engines responded to the fire, according to Bertucelli, in addition to Los Padres National Forest firefighters, a county helicopter, hand crews and a water tender. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos: New Santa Maria firefighters train to go on duty

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion
Local News

Flores Ranch Shooting Range nears completion

  • Updated

“I can't overemphasize the need for it. This is something that’s going to keep us close, and it’ll be something we can share with our regional partners,” Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said of the new shooting range.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News