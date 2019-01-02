A section of Highway 246 just east of Lompoc will be closed for repair work next week due to a recent collision on the Robinson Bridge.
The maintenance work will take place from Monday, Jan. 7, through Wednesday, Jan. 9, Caltrans announced Wednesday. The eastbound closures will begin at the Highway 1 intersection, and the westbound closures will begin at the Sweeney Road intersection.
Motorists are advised by Caltrans to use alternate routes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day and to expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes, which is the estimated time it will take to go around the closure.
The roadwork will be performed by the SLO Bridge crew and traffic control will be managed by a Buellton maintenance crew, according to Caltrans, which reported that the repairs should be completed by 3 p.m. Jan. 9.