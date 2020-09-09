Caltrans taking public comments on removing Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge

Caltrans District 5 is accepting public comments now through Oct. 9 on a proposal to remove the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge alongside Highway 154 between Foxen Canyon Road and Railway Avenue in Los Olivos.
The deteriorating bridge has been closed for some time due to safety concerns, and there is no plan to replace it.
A District 5 spokesman said Caltrans has studied the effects the project might have on the environment and found it will have no significant impacts.
The initial study, with a proposed negative declaration, is available for public review at the Caltrans District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/Caltrans-near-me/district-5/ and may be viewed at the Caltrans District 5 Office at 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
An in-person public meeting to explain the project will not be held due to state orders aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, but a virtual meeting is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22.
For information on how to join the meeting, go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects.
Written comments can be submitted to Caltrans, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, Attn: Senior Environmental Planner Jason Wilkinson.
Comments also can be delivered to Wilkinson by emailing jason.wilkinson@dot.ca.gov or calling 805-542-4663.
