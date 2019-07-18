Caltrans has begun a project to resurface approximately 35 miles of Highway 166 from west of the Carrizo Canyon Bridge near Chimineas Ranch Road to the Cuyama Canyon Bridge that is expected to cause some short delays for drivers.
Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays.
Drivers can expect delays not to exceed 15 minutes, the spokesman said.
Construction during overnight hours will take place Sundays from 7 p.m. until 11:55 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:55 p.m. until 6 a.m. Fridays.
Electronic message boards will be activated on the highway to inform motorists of the project.
CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria was awarded the contract for the $5 million project, which includes improving the asphalt pavement and is expected to be complete in November.