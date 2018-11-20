A project to maintain the liners within drainage culverts in various locations near Highway 154 was launched Monday by Caltrans, and motorists should expect to encounter lane closures and traffic controls on weekdays.
The work is taking place from the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge to just south of Camino Cielo Road and is expected to be complete in December, weather permitting, said Jim Shivers, spokesman for Caltrans District 5.
Shivers noted work, lane closures and traffic controls are not scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, nor the following day, Nov. 23.
At other times, within passing lanes and sections where Highway 154 is two lanes in each direction, motorists will encounter closures of the outside lane in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In sections where the highway is one lane in each direction, motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Motorists can expect delays to not exceed 10 minutes, Shivers said, adding that motorists are advised to move over and slow down when driving through the work zones.
The contractor for the $291,000 project is Conley General Engineering of Santa Cruz.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or visit www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.