Caltrans seeks comments on Hwy 1 bridge replacement project near Guadalupe

Caltrans District 5 is taking public comments through July 2 on a proposal to replace the Highway 1 bridge over the Santa Maria River near Guadalupe.
Engineers have determined the structure is a “scour-critical bridge,” predicted to fail under certain flood magnitudes, and must be replaced to ensure the flow of traffic along Highway 1, according to information on the Caltrans District 5 website.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Caltrans will not hold a public meeting on the proposed project, but the initial study with an environmental assessment and a proposed negative environmental declaration is available for review at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
The project will involve realigning Highway 1 over the river, adding wider shoulders, improving the railings, adding a pedestrian pathway, replacing vegetation and relocating utility lines.
Alkali-silica reactions have been detected that cause the concrete to swell and crack when exposed to moisture, which eventually leads to concrete spalling and exposure of the rebar reinforcement, according to Caltrans.
Inspections have also found evidence of scouring around the piers, exposed pier foundations and abutments, which is exacerbated by the alkali-silica reactions.
The proposed project calls for building a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge, which would then be removed.
Highway 1 would remain open to traffic during construction, but temporary traffic control would be required around the site, Caltrans said.
Under the proposed schedule, construction would begin July 31, 2023, and be completed Dec. 8, 2026.
Crews would work about 22 days a month for three seasons, from June to October, according to the website.
The estimated cost of construction is approximately $29,654,000, with an estimated escalated cost of approximately $33,179,000, Caltrans said.
The project would be funded with 2018 State Highway Operation and Protection Program funds.
Written comments about the project and environmental documents can be submitted through Thursday, July 2, to Caltrans, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, Attn: Senior Environmental Planner Matt Fowler.
Comments can also be sent to Fowler at matt.fowler@dot.ca.gov or by calling 805-542-4603.
