Caltrans seeks comments on Hwy 1 bridge replacement project near Guadalupe

Caltrans District 5 is taking public comments through July 2 on a proposal to replace the Highway 1 bridge over the Santa Maria River near Guadalupe.

Engineers have determined the structure is a “scour-critical bridge,” predicted to fail under certain flood magnitudes, and must be replaced to ensure the flow of traffic along Highway 1, according to information on the Caltrans District 5 website.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, Caltrans will not hold a public meeting on the proposed project, but the initial study with an environmental assessment and a proposed negative environmental declaration is available for review at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

The project will involve realigning Highway 1 over the river, adding wider shoulders, improving the railings, adding a pedestrian pathway, replacing vegetation and relocating utility lines.

Alkali-silica reactions have been detected that cause the concrete to swell and crack when exposed to moisture, which eventually leads to concrete spalling and exposure of the rebar reinforcement, according to Caltrans.

Inspections have also found evidence of scouring around the piers, exposed pier foundations and abutments, which is exacerbated by the alkali-silica reactions.