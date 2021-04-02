Caltrans awarded more than $227 million Thursday to fund more than 250 safety projects designed to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads statewide.
About 20 of the projects are in Caltrans District 5 and include pedestrian crossing enhancement projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and Soledad, District 5 spokesman Kevin Drabinski said.
He said Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System data show nearly 64% of traffic deaths in California occur on city or county roads, underscoring the significance of funding local safety improvements.
Drabinski said safety projects at city intersections include adding retroreflective-bordered backplates — yellow strips around the perimeter of traffic signals that increase visibility in bright or dark conditions, including during a loss of power.
Other safety improvements will include timing changes to give pedestrian and bicyclists more time to cross at crosswalks before the light changes and installing rectangular rapid-flashing beacons with a push-button signal control to increase pedestrian visibility at crosswalks, he said.
The funding is provided through the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.