Caltrans plans to close Hwy 154 for 24 hours for drainage work

Cave fire above Highway 154

A new overflow culvert will be installed underneath Highway 154, visible at top, to handle the anticipated increase in runoff below areas burned off in the November 2019 Cave fire. 

Highway 154 will be closed for a full 24 hours next week, weather permitting, for drainage work in an area that was stripped of vegetation by the Cave Fire last November, a Caltrans spokesman said.

The highway will be closed near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until 7 p.m. Thursday so a crew can install a new overflow culvert in the Maria Ygnacio Creek watershed, the spokesman said.

“Soft closures” will be in place at the Highway 154 roundabout with Highway 246 in Santa Ynez and at the intersection with Highway 192 in Santa Barbara, where access beyond those points will be granted for local residents with identification.

“Hard closures” will be in place near San Antonio Creek and Painted Cave roads for emergency responders and others, the spokesman said.

Motorists may detour around the closed area using Highway 101 or Highway 246. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise motorists of the roadwork, the spokesman said.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

