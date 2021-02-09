Caltrans District 5 is seeking public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan to help identify locations where bicycle and pedestrian improvements may be needed on the state highway system.
The public is invited to play a key role in establishing community priorities for the plan's implementation by participating in the review process, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.
The draft plan review is now underway and available for public comment on the District 5 website through March 9.
“We look forward to hearing from the public on what they believe are the most important priorities in their communities and how we can best integrate them into our transportation projects moving forward,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.
The plan is expected to be finalized and available in May.
To participate in the review and for more information, visit catplan.org.