Caltrans delays ramp work a week at Clark Avenue in Orcutt

The Monday start of a project to reconstruct the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to create a new signalized intersection with Clark Avenue near Orcutt has been postponed a week, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Work will now begin Monday, April 13, the spokesman said.
Motorists can still expect intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the end of August.
The work will also include minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway.
Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed this summer.
