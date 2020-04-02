Caltrans delays ramp work a week at Clark Avenue in Orcutt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Monday start of a project to reconstruct the northbound Highway 101 on- and offramps to create a new signalized intersection with Clark Avenue near Orcutt has been postponed a week, a Caltrans spokesman said.

Work will now begin Monday, April 13, the spokesman said.

Motorists can still expect intermittent ramp and lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the end of August.

The work will also include minor widening of the southbound on- and offramps and repaving Clark Avenue adjacent to the freeway.

Granite Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $2 million project that’s expected to be completed this summer.

