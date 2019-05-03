A Caltrans plan to block cross-highway access that drew public objections in 2010 is apparently returning to the section of Highway 101 between Los Berros Road in Nipomo and Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.
Monday night, Caltrans will begin a project to eliminate left turns onto and from El Campo Road, Tower Grove Drive which provides access to Laetitia Vineyard and Winery and two other median crossover locations, an agency spokesman said.
Roadwork is planned only in the highway median, so access to all local businesses and residences will be maintained, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
However, motorists will encounter lane closures on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. along northbound lanes and from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. along southbound lanes.
Shivers said median access will be maintained for emergency responders at Hemi Road between Los Berros Road and Tower Grove Drive and Telephone Road between Tower Grove Drive and El Campo Road.
Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the $250,000 project scheduled to be completed by the end of May.
The project is a cooperative effort between Caltrans, the city of Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo County, the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and the California Highway Patrol to improve operations along the corridor, Shivers said.
Peter Rodgers, SLOCOG executive director, said the collaboration will be essential to developing long-term solutions to cross-highway access along that section of Highway 101.