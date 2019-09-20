Esmeralda Mendoza, a member of the Central Coast AirFest planning committee, is coordinating volunteers for the event Oct. 12 and 13. She is shown next to the Santa Maria Museum of Flight's F-4 Phantom fighter jet, which will be used in the show.
Len Wood, Staff
Crowds move through the displays at the inaugural Central Coast AirFest on Oct. 6, 2018.
The Central Coast AirFest is returning next month, and organizers will be counting on hundreds of volunteers to make sure this year's event runs smoothly.
“The show doesn’t happen without volunteers,” said Esmeralda Mendoza, a member of the AirFest planning committee.
Volunteers play a critical role in handling everything from security and checking tickets to helping set up before the show and working with static aircraft displays, said Mendoza, who also serves as the CEO of the Santa Maria Museum of Flight.
Organizers need about 150 more volunteers to join the 155 who already have committed.
“We’re still a little short of the number we’d like to have, but if we get to the 300 mark, we’ll be really happy,” Mendoza said.
Volunteers — who work shifts ranging from two to six hours — receive free admission and parking, lunch and an AirFest T-shirt for their work.
Age requirements for volunteers differ based on position but are generally set at age 15 and up.
Last year’s AirFest was supported by the work of 295 volunteers.
“This show is made for the community, and it should be made by the community,” Mendoza said. “All of the board members are from here — we live here, work here and we’re just passionate about aviation.”
Last year’s inaugural Central Coast AirFest drew thousands of spectators to the Santa Maria Public Airport to watch aircraft of all types perform electrifying routines.
It was the first air show held in Santa Maria since 2015, when the Thunder Over the Valley show went on hiatus.
The Viper Demonstration Team, which aims to promote recruitment for the U.S. Air Force, will show off precision aerial maneuvers to demonstrate the unique capabilities of one of the military’s premier multirole fighter jets.
