The two-day event, offering sample pours from winemaking regions across the state, kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting under the stars in the Carousel House at Chase Palm Park.
In addition to a sparkling wine reception where guests can sample rare and vintage reserve wines and exclusives and limited-production wines from some of California's wine producing regions, paired appetizers will be served.
The evening closes at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, the wine festival continues beachside along the oceanside section of Chase Palm Park, from 1-4 p.m. Guests who purchase VIP tickets can gain admission one hour earlier than general ticket holders.
The afternoon event will introduce guests to a culinary and wine education with access to one-on-one conversations and tastings with epicurean and wine talent.
Attendees will have access to hundreds of California wines and regional craft brews. Fine wines can be paired with artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, fresh-cut fruit, decadent desserts and more.
The VIP Pavilion, presented by HexClad, will feature serving stations showcasing cooking demos and food samples for VIP guests.
Also an annual draw is the “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” barbecue competition — where all guests can sample and vote for a top contender. Restaurant contenders are: Convivo, Finch & Fork, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Santa Barbara WoodFire Catering & Solvang Brewing Company.
Live entertainment will be featured on both days, with Friday's musical theme being soulful, acoustic melodies from former American Idol finalist, Adam Lasher, and Saturday offering Upstream, SoCal’s premier live reggae, calypso, soca and steel drum band.
California Wine Festival is a 21+ event.