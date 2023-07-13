071223 California Wine Fest.jpg

The two-day California Wine Fest event kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara. Guests can sample pours from winemaking regions across the state, paired with culinary tastings.

Santa Barbara's Chase Palm Park will transform into a wine-lovers haven this weekend as it hosts the annual California Wine Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day event, offering sample pours from winemaking regions across the state, kicks off Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting under the stars in the Carousel House at Chase Palm Park. 

In addition to a sparkling wine reception where guests can sample rare and vintage reserve wines and exclusives and limited-production wines from some of California's wine producing regions, paired appetizers will be served.

