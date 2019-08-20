The California Transportation Commission allocated $1.86 million for State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects in Santa Barbara County from Senate Bill 1 funds.
The CTC allocated $1.7 million in SB 1 funds to a $4.8 million project to revamp the San Antonio Bridge on Highway 1 near Lompoc, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Another $160,000 was earmarked for a $230,000 project to restore, enhance and preserve the landscape and seed collection for erosion control as part of a drainage system restoration project along US Highway 101 near Gaviota State Park.
In San Luis Obispo County, $764,000 was allocated to a $1 million project to restore, enhance and preserve the landscape for the pavement project on Highway 101 from north of the San Marcos Creek Bridge and north of the South San Miguel Undercrossing near Paso Robles.
The State Highway Operation and Protection Program, or SHOPP, is the state highway system’s "fix-it-first" program that funds safety improvements, emergency repairs, highway preservation and operational highway upgrades.
The Central Coast allocations were part of more than $1.1 billion approved for a total of 133 SHOPP projects throughout California, including almost $994 million for 47 fix-it-first projects funded by SB 1, the spokesman said.
That includes the full $30.1 million cost of a project to upgrade existing guardrails and improve 69.9 lane miles of Highway 1 from near Big Sur to Carmel, which was also allocated by the CTC.