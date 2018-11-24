Santa Maria resident Sabrina Bartlett needed to run a quick errand to Walgreens on South Broadway early Saturday but ended up making an additional purchase of three remote-controlled trucks -- her contribution to the CHiP's for Kids holiday toy drive.
On Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol once again partnered up Walgreens Pharmacy for the annual event. The Santa Maria division of the CHP was out at 2399 S. Broadway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. collecting toys and monetary donations for children in need within the local communities in the county.
"I saw the CHP officers out here and wanted to buy something to donate to them," said Bartlett, who's an employee with Student Transportation of America.
As someone whose job revolves around the public school system, Bartlett is no stranger to seeing many young students come from low-income families who don't have enough.
Bartlett, who had her children at a young age and had to raise them as a single parent, said she understands the hardships many low-income families and fellow single parents go through to provide for their families.
"I struggled a lot and I know what it's like," she said. "It's tough on them, especially during the holidays."
"I see a lot of kids in need every day still, at my job," Bartlett said. "Why not help someone, just give a little something to cheer them up, make their holidays a little better? Just a little help goes such a long way."
It's an idea that the local Walgreens and CHP came up with together to make it a tradition, six years ago, said store manager Rebecca Petersen.
"Being able to do this every holiday season feels great — there's so many children in need in this community, and I always wish we could do more to help them," Petersen said.
California Highway Patrol public information officer Efrem Moore said the department will be accepting donations up until the Christmas holidays. People can drop off donations at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Within the first hour the CHP set up the toy drive, two large bins were almost filled to the top, he said.
"Most people come out of the store with multiple gifts for the kids in the area," Moore said. "We're so grateful for the support, and all the things we collect today stay right here in our community, from New Cuyama, Santa Maria, Guadalupe to Orcutt.
"It's nice that people are carrying on their Thanksgiving sentiment — they're thankful for what they have but also give back as well."