The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol has again partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy for the agency’s annual CHiPs for Kids holiday toy drive.
CHP officers will be at Walgreens at 2399 S. Broadway in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, to collect toys for children in need within local communities, said Efrem Moore, public information officer.
Moore said the public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to Walgreens “to help us make a child’s Christmas a little brighter this year.”
Walgreens Pharmacy will offer discounts to anyone who purchases a toy from the store and donates it to CHiPs for Kids, Moore said.
“Come out, say hello, grab a candy cane and help us celebrate the season of giving,” he said.