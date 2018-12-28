The California Highway Patrol kicked off its maximum enforcement period Friday night in an effort to catch impaired or distracted drivers leading up to the New Year's holiday.
The maximum enforcement period began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
During the enforcement period, all available personnel will be on duty and will be on the lookout for impaired driving, as well as distracted driving, speeding, seat belt violations and motorists in need of help.
"Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal," said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley. "Alcohol, cannabis, or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving. Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury or death."
During the 2017 New Year's maximum enforcement period, 40 people died in traffic collisions on California roadways, according to the CHP. More than two-thirds of the vehicle occupants killed within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.
In addition, CHP made 936 arrests for driving under the influence during the 2017 New Year's maximum enforcement period, which was one day shorter than the upcoming holiday enforcement effort.
The CHP reminds the public that planning for a safe ride to and from festivities is easy and smart, as numerous alternatives to driving impaired are available, including ride-hailing services, public transit, or calling a cab or a sober friend or family member.