With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a local dental clinic made a donation of 200 turkeys on Tuesday to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County for its annual turkey drive.
This is the second year CaliDental has partnered with the food bank for the drive in a different Central Coast location.
Food bank warehouse worker Benny Valdiviezo did all the heavy lifting Tuesday, loading several full pallets of the turkeys onto the food bank collections trailer at the Vallarta Supermarket on North Broadway in Santa Maria.
When asked how it felt to be helping gather donations, Valdiviezo said: “I love it, people are always very thankful."
Last year, CaliDental distributed turkeys to families in San Luis Obispo County and this year the dental practice is helping people in Santa Maria. Next year, CaliDental plans to continue to move along the coast and help families in the Lompoc area with its annual turkey drive.
“We do this for the community because we want to show gratitude to the City of Santa Maria for all of the families that we serve," said Leslie Sanchez, the social media coordinator for CaliDental. "We wanted to give back to the community that gives us so much”.
The food bank and CaliDental shared their gratitude towards Vallarta for jumping in at the last minute and supplying the turkeys when another supplier couldn’t come through due to supply chain issues.
“We are thankful for CaliDental's continued generosity towards the food bank," said Patsy Aguirre, the community engagement coordinator for the food bank. “Even through supply issues and rising costs, they still pulled through for us, which I think is awesome”.
This contribution from CaliDental puts the food bank at just a little more than half for its turkey collecting goals.
“So far we only have 285 turkeys and I know we are trying to hand out 500 next week. We do need more people that are willing to bring a turkey," said Kelli Padilla, the senior community engagement coordinator for the Foodbank.
A convenient opportunity for locals to contribute to the food bank will be available this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Fill the Foodbank Saturday at Toyota Santa Maria, where food will be collected.
"People can just drive by and drop it off. It's our big food drive," Padilla said.
When asked for a message of how it feels to help the community this holiday season, Jessica Lopez, a Cali Dental office manager, said “Providing is a great feeling."
”It’s a nice feeling to contribute to someone else out there having a dinner for thanksgiving," Lopez added. "It's great to give back to the community and help."
CaliDental is a family and cosmetic dentistry that provides services for underprivileged families. Most low income families have Medi-Cal or PPO insurance and these are valid insurances that are accepted in all CaliDental dentistries.
