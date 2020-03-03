You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Caldwell holds slim lead over Carbajal in tight 24th District race
editor's pick alert top story

Caldwell holds slim lead over Carbajal in tight 24th District race

{{featured_button_text}}
Andy Carbajal

Republican candidate for the 24th Congressional District seat held by Democrat Salud Carbajal watches returns coming in with his supporters at the Historic Santa Maria Inn.

 Len Wood, Staff

Republican challenger Andy Caldwell is holding a slim lead over incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal, while Independent Kenneth Young trails far behind in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat, based on early returns of mail-in ballots.

Results from the California Secretary of State's Office show Carbajal with 48,894 votes, or 47.8%, and Caldwell holding a slim lead with 49,755 votes, or 48.7%. Young is trailing with 3,544 votes, or 3.5%.

The 24th Congressional District encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties plus a small portion of Ventura County and is heavily Democratic in voter registration.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, almost 41% of the 24th District’s voters are registered as Democrats, while less than 30% are registered as Republicans.

Driving toward northern San Luis Obispo County from his election party at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, Caldwell was upbeat Tuesday night about the results while remaining cautious.

"You know, I got into this race really late, and I'm running against a career politician," he said. "But we raised all our money within the district, and I think that shows we've got really good support here."

Caldwell acknowledged the heavy majority of Democrat voters in the district and its potential impact.

"I think we're going to have a roller coaster," he said. "The San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara numbers are going to come in first, and we think Salud will take those.

"But then the northern San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County numbers will come in, and we think we'll pick up a lot there." 

Carbajal was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and couldn't be reached for comment after the numbers began coming in.

1
0
0
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News