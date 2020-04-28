You are the owner of this article.
Caldwell plans socially distant meet-and-greet on Zoom as he campaigns for Congress

Republican Andy Caldwell, who is challenging Democrat Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District seat, has scheduled a virtual meet-and-greet using the Zoom application in order to adhere to public health orders for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens can join the virtual event set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at https://zoom.us/j/95861885799.

Caldwell said his staff will send a reminder that day via email to those who receive notifications from his campaign.

“This meeting will give our [new] staff a chance to introduce themselves, and you will be free to ask any questions about our plans going forward,” Caldwell said.

