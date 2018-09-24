Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, a division of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), will hold a free public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the South Jalama Room at Embassy Suites, 1117 North H St.

Green Rush in the 805?: Cannabis on the Central Coast - Looking at land use, money, science, law enforcement and education

"Green Rush in the 805?" explores five areas that will be affected by the legalization of cannabis: land use, money, science, law enforcement and education. Our aim is to equip readers with the knowledge needed to contextualize decisions made by governing bodies, and grasp the challenges that will be faced by growers, law enforcement officials and schools.

At the workshop, which is one of six being offered by CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing throughout the state, attendees will be able to discuss a framework for the CalCannabis Appellations Project. CDFA is required to develop this program per California Business and Professions Code section 26063.

The workshops will be held in an open-house format and participants are encouraged to provide suggestions on how the process for establishing cannabis appellations in California should be developed. Reservations are not required. The workshop will focus only on cannabis appellations — not on any other aspect of the cannabis cultivation licensing process or regulations.

