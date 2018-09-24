CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, a division of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), will hold a free public workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the South Jalama Room at Embassy Suites, 1117 North H St.
At the workshop, which is one of six being offered by CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing throughout the state, attendees will be able to discuss a framework for the CalCannabis Appellations Project. CDFA is required to develop this program per California Business and Professions Code section 26063.
The workshops will be held in an open-house format and participants are encouraged to provide suggestions on how the process for establishing cannabis appellations in California should be developed. Reservations are not required. The workshop will focus only on cannabis appellations — not on any other aspect of the cannabis cultivation licensing process or regulations.