Cal Poly students designing products to address coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those sto…

Paton immediately submitted ideas and invited three students to do the same.

In addition, his 70-student materials engineering class is creating ventilator technical manuals for iFixit, a San Luis Obispo company whose wiki-based website teaches people how to fix almost anything.

Existing machines are breaking down from heavy use, but technical manuals with repair information are often difficult to find, so the class is creating manuals that will provide step-by-step instructions for the most-needed ventilators.

Paul Anderson, associate professor in the Computer Science and Software Engineering Department, altered his spring bioinformatic algorithm course to focus on studying the virus and comparing it to other viruses and diseases.

Bioinformatics is the science of collecting and analyzing complex biological data like genetic codes.

“We’ll be studying various molecular, genomic, genetic and evolutionary aspects of the novel coronavirus from an algorithmic point of view,” Anderson said.

Karla Carichner’s biomedical engineering design class will break into teams to generate designs improving various existing products or generating new ones for use against the coronavirus.